Trolley may work on State Street -- Kate J. Thompson
Trolley may work on State Street -- Kate J. Thompson

Has anyone looked into using an accessible, low-speed trolley instead of buses on State Street?

Having a trolley that makes continuous runs going up State Street, around the Capitol and back down State Street with a turnaround near Library Mall would keep the entire length of the street easy to reach for all and would minimize traffic that puts bikers and pedestrians at risk.

Including the loop around the Square could also help the restaurants and other businesses there.

Kate J. Thompson, Madison

