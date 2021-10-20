Trim military to build back better -- Jerry Folk

Opponents of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" bill before Congress focus on two points. First, they argue that the bill is too expensive and, second, that it risks turning the United States into an entitlement society.
Regarding the first argument, the bill calls for an investment of $3.5 trillion over 10 years, or $350 billion a year. The nearly $780 billion 2021 military budget recently approved by Congress is more than twice this amount. A resolution by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., would reduce the military budget by $350 billion. If approved by Congress and extended for 10 years, this would fully fund the "Build Back Better," bill and our military expenditures would still be nearly twice those of China (the world’s second largest military spender) and seven times those of Russia.
Regarding the second argument, the United States is a long way from becoming an entitlement society. As Zeeshan Aleem, editor and writer for MSNBC, recently said: Most advanced societies spend far more on social services than we do, and they are not societies racked by slothfulness and inefficiency.
Jerry Folk, Madison