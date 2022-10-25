Trick-or-treating isn't safe anymore -- Audrey Pendergast

We need to bring an end to trick-or-treating. The world has changed, and the fun the children had years ago is now threatened with violence, abduction and candy laced with drugs.

Our children have been through so much that we need to act in their behalf. So many of our stores and schools have allowed the children to still celebrate and get their share of the goodies and have fun.

I do not have the influence to make this happen. I can only hope mayors, city council members or even the governor or a legislator will read this letter and agree with me and take some action. Let us do it for the kids.

Audrey Pendergast, Sun Prairie