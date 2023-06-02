Tribe should work with firm on Line 5

The Line 5 energy pipeline in northwest Wisconsin has been in the news recently after a court hearing on the Bad River Band’s attempts to shut down the line over erosion concerns. U.S. District Judge William Conley has not granted the band’s request — signaling the line is safe.

But Judge Conley did have critical comments about the band’s refusal to work with Enbridge to address the erosion. In fact, the judge said the band’s behavior left him “flummoxed.”

What’s become clear is the simple, long-term solution to any current concerns is to move forward with the Line 5 relocation project Enbridge has proposed. Not only will the relocation remove the pipeline from the band’s reservation as requested, but it will keep this important energy source flowing and create hundreds of good paying union jobs.

Judge Conley said: “I’m begging the band to just act. Do something to show you’re acting in good faith.” The Bad River Band should start acting in good faith. That includes supporting the relocation project that will create good jobs and ensure continued access to the needed gas, diesel and propane that Line 5 makes possible.

Joel Zielke, Madison, business manager, Steamfitters Local 601