Triage out those who refuse vaccine -- Dennis McGilligan

Nearly 100,000 people are hospitalized nationwide for COVID-19. Hospitals are at or near capacity everywhere. Emergency federal doctors are needed, even in Wisconsin. Reportedly, an ill teen waited for 17 hours over two days for care while vomiting on the floor in a Milwaukee area hospital emergency care unit.
Triage is an established medical protocol for allocating scarce medical resources to those who are capable of deriving the greatest benefit from it. It is past time for hospitals and medical facilities to apply this time-honored procedure to the COVID pandemic, so those who need immediate medical attention or hospitalization can get it.
I suggest that the triage method be applied first to those who have refused to get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep appropriately distanced and otherwise follow commonsense procedures to protect themselves and others. They should go to the bottom of such a list.