LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Triage in schools also makes sense -- John H. Niesen

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) must never have been to the emergency room.

The emergency room is the place for triage, where patients get sorted out according to their need. The person bleeding from their eye sockets gets priority over the person who has a broken toe. Practical medicine.

Likewise do schools prioritize who gets a little more attention. Kids with more profound needs get more time and attention. Practical education.

And for years all schools, Madison among them, have lamented the “achievement gap,” which notices that students of color in general do not perform as well on tests and grades. It is something that we as a society are working on.

Yet WILL would have schools ignore the obvious signs of distress. WILL would have a classroom teacher devote equal time and attention between a student who is doing relatively well and a student who needs the most help.

In our medical analogy, WILL would have schools devote equal time between a person who has stubbed their toe and the person who has lost a limb. Never mind that the limb-missing patient is lying bleeding in the entranceway.

John H. Niesen, Middleton

