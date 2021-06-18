Trees can save our warming climate -- Dan Thomson

The Lorax, from the famous Dr. Seuss book, was right about the biggest existential threat of our time.
How do we repair global warming? We plant more than a trillion trees and nurture them to maturity in a 150 years or so. Nothing else will actually reverse the warming process. Reducing carbon emissions is a useful Band-Aid, but it won't take the carbon out of the air.
When Robin Hood roamed Sherwood Forest, most of the world's land mass was covered with climax forests. The leaves were a hundred feet in the air and not much light hit the ground. In those leaves, photosynthesis turned carbon into oxygen and wood.
Our local and most important lesson is that, when a zoning permit is sought to turn a tree into a building or parking space, the tree is worth more than either one.
Dan Thomson, Madison