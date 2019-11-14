As an atheist and secular Jew, I favor the resolution from Rep. Scott Krug, R-Wisconsin Rapids, to identify the conifer that sits in the Capitol rotunda during the Christmas season as a Christmas tree.
Calling it a holiday tree merely makes less conspicuous why the tree has no place in a state Capitol. On the other hand, recognizing it as a Christmas tree, which it obviously is, makes explicit the state's promotion of religion and its defiance of the Constitution's demand that we keep church and state separate.
A Christmas tree does not belong in the state Capitol. But if we must have one, let's not disguise what it is. We should make perfectly clear that those who want a tree are betraying the Constitution.
Larry Shapiro, Madison