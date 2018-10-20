I read with interest and sadness the Oct. 11 letter to the editor "Kavanaugh circus has GOP fired up," in which the writer said she was motivated to increase her support to the Republican Party following the so-called Brett Kavanaugh hearing circus.
What a shame that she wasn’t motivated to confront congressional Republicans when, led by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., they subverted our democratic process by refusing to do their duty to act on the nomination of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court.
Wasn’t their attempt to prevent President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy contrary to all Americans’ deeply held conviction that our elected officials should carry out their responsibilities as required by law?
Susan Kavulich, Middleton