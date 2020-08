Treat violence as public health issue -- Susan Valentine

The author of the Aug. 19 letter to the editor "Stop wasting money on social programs" gives a very simplistic solution to our problem of increasing violence: More police funding and harsher consequences for offenders. These methods have already been tried with mixed results, at best.

We need to look at the increasing crime and gun violence as public health problems, and treat them as such. Police cannot and should not be expected to shoulder all of the ills of society. Our current fragmented approach to crime puts too much emphasis on the justice system.

A more integrated system that supports crossover collaboration with many disciplines including community groups, makes more sense. This process should be guided by empirical data, critical thinking and debate, instead of shooting from the hip with reactionary solutions. Our community is blessed with many resources. We should start using them.

Susan Valentine, Madison