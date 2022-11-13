Treat child care like infrastructure -- Christine Cole

Child care in Wisconsin is at a crisis point.

Children with working parents spend most of their formative years with child care professionals, many of whom are educated and experienced. However, with a median hourly wage of less than $11 an hour, it is no mystery why so many of Wisconsin’s child care professionals have changed jobs.

At the same time, the cost of child care has ballooned. A year of infant care in Wisconsin can cost more than $12,000. Availability of child care is another concern. Some 70% of rural Wisconsin qualifies as a “child care desert” with just one licensed child care spot for every three or more children under age 5. Providing high-quality, affordable child care does not work as a for-profit business.

The burden of this child care crisis has fallen heavily on unpaid caregivers, especially mothers and grandmothers. The extent of this crisis has been masked because we are very good at holding things together when they are falling apart. However, the time has come for child care to be acknowledged as infrastructure rather than as an individual or family issue, and our state policymakers should prioritize funding it as a crucial support for our children, families and economy.

Christine Cole, Mineral Point