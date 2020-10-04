Travis Tranel helps people, deserves your vote -- Jess Herbers

Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, has my vote, and he should have yours.
Let me tell you why. Tranel truly is a man for the people. He is helpful and kind. His empathy for the people who struggled during the shutdown was very apparent to anyone who talked to him.
Tranel's office had no requirement to help me get my unemployment when the governor shut down the state and I was laid off. Tranel went above and beyond to get someone from unemployment to call me, since no one could get through on the phone lines. Tranel's office is the only reason I was able to get my unemployment straightened out. Despite the website telling me I needed to call them, they didn't have a call back service or enough staff members to assist people.
Tranel never stopped working for us. Please remember to vote Nov. 3 for Tranel.
Jess Herbers, Hillsboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!