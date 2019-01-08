The Chicago Tribune editorial, “Behavior most likely accounts for race gap,” published in Saturday's State Journal ignored the relationship between adverse childhood experiences and disruptive behaviors, as well as the many trauma-informed approaches that exist to address such behavior.
Instead, it buys into the canard that achieving “safe schools” requires punishing “disruptive students” by excluding them from the classroom (with suspension or expulsion). In schools across the country, however, teachers are sustaining productive and safe classrooms without resorting to punishment. In many trauma-informed schools, staff deal with disruptive kids by seeking to understand what happened to them that caused their behavior, and then helping them deal with their emotions and problems.
I previously directed a trauma-informed high school enrolling mostly students of color who had left or been excluded from other schools. Staff and students built strong relationships with one another and acted “as family” to address problems. In six years, I did not suspend a single kid, our classrooms were orderly and safe, and 90 percent of our graduates went on to post-secondary education.
If politicians and policymakers heeded the success of trauma-informed schools, all students, traumatized or not, might have safe schools that respond positively to their needs and help them learn to their potential.
William Spira, Madison