Many people on TV, in the newspaper and on the internet are talking about Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault the accuser(s). Many are very negative about the witness not clearly remembering details.
They should all check with the military, the FBI and police. Trauma experts say it is very common for a participant to be unclear or blank about details. Police officers often cannot recall how many shots were fired. Soldiers will swear they were under fire for 45 minutes to an hour when the incident lasted 10 minutes.
Sexual attacks on a person are no different. Many victims cannot recall details of their assault.
Attacking people who cannot be clear on every detail of an assault does them no favors and fails to get us closer to the truth.
Allen Knop, Madison