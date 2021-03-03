Trashed McPike Park is indefensible -- Al Rickey

Compliments to State Journal reporter Emily Hamer. Her article "McPike largely abandoned," about the closing of the homeless encampment at McPike Park in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal, was brutally accurate.

Having walked through the park after I read the article, a person has to wonder if city government will learn from this social experiment. Homelessness can be a complicated problem, and efforts to deal with it deserve a big "thank you."

But the aftermath of this encampment is eye-opening. McPike Park has been turned into a hazmat nightmare. Rotten food, junk, clothing, makeshift dwellings, smoldering fires, trash and ruined high-end camping equipment lie scattered over a football field-sized area. A person cannot wonder if the Health Department was directed to turn a blind eye to the encampment.

In a call made to the Parks Department, it was explained that “city staff” will ultimately be responsible for the final clean-up. Once again, city employees and taxpayers will suffer the consequences. What was done to the park by the homeless inhabitants is indefensible.

Al Rickey, Madison