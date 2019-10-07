The recent edition of the Isthmus weekly newspaper in Madison featured an excellent article about the lower Wisconsin River.
Unfortunately, the stunning cover photograph would be dramatically altered if projects such as the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line continue to be approved. Recently, the Public Service Commission approved the unnecessary line that would mare Wisconsin’s scenic beauty.
I recently canoed the river with my husband and children. We paddled from Sauk City to Ferry’s Bluff and ended with a hike. My husband, a lifetime Madison resident, has floated this river many times.
Forty years ago, he noticed shacks and trash along the river, which is cleaner now. It’s reassuring to see this happen in a time of environmental uncertainty. One of the highlights of the float for my family was turtle spotting. We stopped after we counted 300. These corridors are critical for the ecosystem. They need to be protected from transmission lines, cell towers and other high-profile infrastructure. If we don’t, it’s just a matter of time before groups such as the American Transmission Company push through projects under the guise of promoting renewable energy.
I would hate to see our panoramic views ruined. Wisconsin is a special place. Let’s keep it that way.
Lianne Stephenson, Madison