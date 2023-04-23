Once upon a time motorists could enjoy a beautiful drive along Highway 151 going west from Madison to Dodgeville. The expansive views of rolling green hills, lush forests, tidy farms and verdant valleys were feasts for the eyes, providing motorists and residents a respite from civilization.

Some of the natural elements are still there. But the view of all of them has been destroyed by the construction of a canyon comprised of monstrous towers strung with masses of drooping power transmission lines. Huge black poles shaped like crosses dot the landscape beneath the power lines. The crosses may be temporary supports built to prevent power lines from falling on vehicles, but standing in groups as they do, they look like crosses awaiting mass executions.