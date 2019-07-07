I oppose the Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission line. I believe the public is not fully aware that new technologies will make transmission lines obsolete.
I recently completed a week of Public Service Commission hearings in Madison as an intervenor. At the hearing we heard excellent testimony from a number of noted engineers on the newest methods of energy generation that don’t need huge transmission lines and windmills to function. Non-transmission alternatives mean that cross-country transmission lines are outdated. New technologies involving battery storage and solar panels are greener and more efficient than wind power and transmission lines.
Installing solar panels and battery systems on individual homes, businesses and municipal buildings will make our community thrive. These systems, developed and installed by local people, will stimulate our economies instead of destroying our views and environment. Local solar power plants are unobtrusive and will make us independent -- not dependent on far-away transmission line investors. Solar panels and batteries are much cheaper than a transmission line, and the payback period much quicker than transmission lines.
New technologies will keep our utility rates low and put money in consumer's pockets.
Linda Grice, Stitzer