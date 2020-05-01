Transmission line would ruin region -- Jason Neton

The proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line will permanently damage and scar the precious and delicate environment of the Driftless Area of southwestern Wisconsin.

It's not necessary (because of declining demand) and is a pure political play for American Transmission Co. to profit from the project. Just follow the money and its immense donations to certain political parties.

But in this time of pandemic and crisis, this is even more unwise to proceed with this unneeded project. We taxpayers will bear the burden for the cost of this transmission line either way. But now we are told that due to COVID-19, utilities are going to raise rates to offset the lack of business. Pushing forward with this project will raise rates even further, for purposes they cannot truly justify.

The good people of Wisconsin value good sense and should stand against this project for all of the reasons that are quite clear. This will gouge taxpayers further while destroying some of the most special ecological areas in the world. These areas also drive a lot of tourism and are essential to our identity as Wisconsinites. Please reject this transmission line.

Jason Neton, New Glarus