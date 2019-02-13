The headline for the Feb. 4 article about savings from the Badger Coulee Transmission line, "2 recent projects saved $60M," reminds me of propaganda that transmission line companies send out to fool unsuspecting consumers.
The idea that the $60 million trimmed off the final costs is somehow savings to the public is like saying you’ll save money buying products you don’t need because they’re on sale.
The real story about Badger Coulee is how the public has been roped into adding over $500 million of additional utility debt to their plate, contributing to ongoing rate increases associated with the high-voltage transmission line nightmare.
No evidence shows past transmission lines have conferred any benefits to Wisconsin ratepayers. Conversely, our electric rates have gone up dramatically.
What we do know is the beauty and appeal of our state is being destroyed, and someone is getting rich doing it.
Chris Klopp, Cross Plains