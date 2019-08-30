After my initial reaction of total shock at the decision to approve the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high voltage line from Middleton to Iowa, I grew very angry.
My husband said months ago he believed the approval of American Transmission Co.'s transmission line was a forgone conclusion. I wanted so much to believe that David could defeat Goliath.
Now, with the decision made in favor of the line, I can't help but believe that the "fix" was in, and my husband was right. The Public Service Commission and Gov. Tony Evers pandered once again to the special interests with the big money and failed to take into account the opposition of the people most affected.
We tried to give our voices to the PSC when so many of us showed up at the public hearings. We read the environmental impact statements and the decision matrix and provided information on the discrepancies between the statutes and the application. We provided legal and subject matter experts to defend our position. The PSC and Gov. Evers ignored it all.
All can say is "shame on you." If not stopped, this decision may impact the Driftless Area so significantly it may never recover.
Jane Batha, Mineral Point