The Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission line is a step in the wrong direction.
It guarantees profit to investors based on the backs of consumers. It's a for-profit solution without a demand. In fact, it's harmful to the ratepayers footing the bill who reap no benefits of such a system.
It's environmentally damaging with harmful electromagnetic field pollution. And it's an ugly eyesore in the beautiful southwestern Wisconsin Driftless Area. We should be thinking of local energy solutions instead of footing the bill for for-profit companies.
Joe Stauffacher, Platteville