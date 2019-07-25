The proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line is a climate-friendly endeavor that should be approved by the Public Service Commission, despite widespread, ill-informed and not-in-my-backyard opposition to it.
As a renewable energy advocate, I appreciate the recent strides of Madison Gas and Electric, Wisconsin utilities in general, and American Transmission Company to expand use of renewable energy in Wisconsin and Iowa. I want to see more of the electricity I use flowing from wind turbines and solar arrays, and less from fossil-fuel power plants.
As a meteorologist and engineer with training in electric power systems, I appreciate that Cardinal-Hickory Creek would:
- Support wind and solar energy development and use in Wisconsin and Iowa.
- Improve electric reliability in the region around Madison.
- Allow more sharing of local surplus renewable energy across the upper Midwest.
- Reduce the eventual need for grid batteries and fuel-burning backup generation in Wisconsin.
- Reduce overall power costs in southern Wisconsin.
This is a good project with many benefits. For me, the benefits for our climate trump aesthetic concerns. Critically for our gravely threatened climate, this transmission line will help Wisconsin utilities economically operate a future all-renewable electric grid.
Robert H. Owen Jr., Middleton