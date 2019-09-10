The Public Service Commission gave preliminary approval of the Wisconsin portion of the half billion dollar Cardinal-Hickory Creek high voltage transmission line.
While they acknowledged that many people opposed the project, it appeared the commissioners had made up their minds long ago to approve it. Their only rationale seemed to be that it would be too "risky" not to approve it. I believe the risk of approval is far greater.
Here is another idea: Put the project on the shelf for three years. That would give the PSC more time to look at the details to see why many people oppose high voltage transmission lines.
So much is changing rapidly in electricity generation, utilization efficiency, storage and other energy technologies. Many states and countries are already moving in other futuristic directions and away from costly transmission lines.
Gerald Koerner, Ridgeway