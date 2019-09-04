I am shocked by the Public Service Commission’s decision to go ahead with the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line despite such a loud cry from the public to stop it. The citizens were educated on the issues, were honest in how if affects them, and politely opposed the project with seasoned experts testifying.
I am shocked that a new appointee Rebecca Valcq was biased with a conflict of interest due to her past career. I am shocked that at the PSC hearing the three commissioners minds were made up before the review of the decision matrix got started. I am shocked to see no compromise of any kind. With such an outcry of opposition, could we defer the line for five years or so? Energy is in such a state of change, why can’t we take a pause? Why lock ourselves into this cost to ratepayers with no real benefit to Wisconsin consumers? Why damage the Driftless region?
Please, Gov. Tony Evers, take more time to look at alternatives for distributing energy and bringing the state to an energy leadership position instead of the old way of doing things. Fix the existing infrastructure and take a pause.
Debora Morton, Spring Green