Transmission line is hardly green -- Colin Conn

I wonder about the benefits of saddling area ratepayers with the half-billion dollar, 100-mile Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission line (at $5 million per mile) that won’t produce a nickel’s worth of energy, green or otherwise.

I understand it’s part of a large network that connects wind and solar farms together so energy can be moved from where it’s produced to where it’s needed. But how much carbon-based energy was consumed to mine and smelt the steel used to make those massive poles and towers, create wire, dig thousands of holes, produce cement and then transport and put it all together. How many years of green energy needs to be produced before achieving a carbon payback?

Produce energy where it’s needed so we don’t have to mar the countryside with thousands of massive steel poles and wires. Aircraft carriers and submarines run on nuclear power, and it seems to me that scaling up such power plants could run a city or two. Standardize a design that could work anywhere and smelt steel for that.

No one will ever answer this, but why is nuclear power ignored in the face of undependable windmills and solar fields?

Colin Conn, Cross Plains