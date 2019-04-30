Building transmission infrastructure is necessary to keep up with the demands of our society’s growing dependence on electricity.
Transmission lines such as Cardinal-Hickory Creek have the added benefit of delivering wind energy from where it is harvested to where it is used. Because our electric grid operates regionally, states connect and trade electricity with other states in a market system, which helps ensure our electric grid is reliable and delivers the lowest-cost energy.
Without the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line, a bottleneck will occur. The Midwest will lose access to the cheapest source of new electricity: more wind power.
We will also miss out on the jobs, economic development and land-lease payments that benefit communities that host wind projects. As supporters of wind power, we must also support transmission lines. If Wisconsin wants to protect its natural beauty and rural character -- as well as its access to low-cost, clean power while continuing to grow its own renewable energy industry -- it must support new transmission capacity, too.
Cardinal-Hickory Creek will help keep our electric grid reliable, affordable and green. That’s a winning combination.
Natalie McIntire, formerly of Viroqua and now of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, mechanical engineer and renewable energy policy expert