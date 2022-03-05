Transition to fuel Putin can't control -- Will Busse

Thanks for the recent State Journal article highlighting the study finding that corn ethanol is "not a climate-friendly fuel.” It's too bad that corn, grown in Midwestern soil, can't offer a smaller carbon footprint than fossil fuels. But it serves as a reminder of the urgent need to develop energy sources that don’t contribute to the devastating impact of climate change on the planet.

The situation in Ukraine offers a similar reminder of the need for radical change in how we meet our energy needs. We can't control the behavior of despotic leaders such as Vladimir Putin, but we can determine how much we depend on the resources he commands. Putin is able to aggressively invade a neighboring democracy because of the power he has from controlling Russia's gas and oil production.

It’s time to get real about the true costs of our dependence on fossil fuels, both to the planet and to those being crushed by regimes that command their supply. Instituting a revenue-neutral carbon tax is a practical and effective way forward. Let's tell our representatives such as U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, R-Black Earth, to put a price on pollution through such a carbon tax. It's the best solution toward a verdant and peaceful future for all.

Will Busse, Fitchburg