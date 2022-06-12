Transit redesign wasn't equitable -- Laura Green

The Madison Metro Transit redesign has the potential to bring welcomed improvements to bus service in our city.

The city has branded the redesign as a plan that was created based on community engagement and will greatly improve service to disadvantaged riders. But this plan has been pushed through without enough real engagement from vulnerable people most impacted by this decision.

As of just a few weeks ago, certain neighborhoods with high concentrations of people of color and low-income riders were slated to lose all bus service. Some amendments returning service were pushed through at the last minute, giving residents virtually no time to review the plan.

More concerning is the city’s lack of collaboration with people and groups representing people of color and low-income people. Of all the “outreach” events city staff bragged about conducting, most were canned online presentations about the new draft plan. Staff did not reach those who most needed this information and did not do enough to invite or welcome dialogue and input from residents.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her colleagues have shown a complete disregard for the people most affected by this new plan. I commend Alds. Charles Myadze, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney and others who stood up against this inequitable process.

Laura Green, Madison