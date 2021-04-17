Transit is vital to State Street -- Joan Downs

Wednesday's State Journal editorial, "Give people more space on State St.," was disingenuous. It suggested we prioritize "people over buses" on State Street in Madison. It is indeed people who use these buses.

Give people more space on State Street in Madison STATE JOURNAL VIEW: A walking mall on summer weekends will help energize hard-hit Downtown

Currently, State Street businesses are suggesting that the lack of buses would encourage more people to patronize their businesses. Restaurants are hoping that more folks could eat outside.

But restricting bus service for any period of time for any portion of State Street would prevent many of us from reaching those destinations. These constrictions also would limit or prevent many of us from going to work, school, child care or even home.

This is contrary to the very concept of public transportation. It also disproportionately affects marginalized populations, such as those like myself who do not have access to other transportation, or have physical limitations, or both.

If we truly want to increase the vibrancy of State Street businesses, we should make it easier, not harder, for all of us to get to and patronize those businesses.

Joan Downs, Madison