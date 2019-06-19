In Tom Still's column last Sunday, “Transportation budget should reflect future,” he argued that the future of transportation can be pioneered by toll roads.
I agree that tolling can often be a good thing. When done right, it cuts down congestion and encourages people to use more environmentally friendly modes of transportation. I also agree that transportation in 10 years will not look the same -- but a lot more is to that picture than autonomous vehicles and ride-shares.
According to "Millennials on the Move," a survey of transportation trends released by WISPIRG in February, young Wisconsinites want more options than just cars. Access to public transportation is considered a necessary component of a good quality of life for many young people, and the majority of those surveyed said the availability of transit would impact where they chose to live.
As a college student, I don’t own a car and don’t plan to. The transportation budget absolutely needs to reflect the future, and that means redirecting funds from highway expansion projects toward public transportation and other modes of transportation that will actually be used by young people and attract them to this state.
Macklyn Hutchison, Madison