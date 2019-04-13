First off, let’s get this out there: gender is a social construct.
We as a society are so focused on what’s between our legs that many refuse to believe anybody would identify with a gender that contradicts their born genitalia. Transgender rights have been a hot topic. But when it comes down to it, people are just people. Transgender men and transgender women are men and women. It’s as simple as that.
Transgender people face discrimination in the workforce, schools, military and in everyday life. Research suggests over 700,000 people in the United States identify as transgender, and the nation’s current administration has been working against the community since almost day one. This includes President Donald Trump releasing a transgender military ban, and allowing businesses and other workplaces to discriminate against people who are transgender.
The fight for recognition and acceptance of the community has been ongoing in our nation, and we need to take strides in creating equal rights for these men and women.
Sophia Harvey, Cottage Grove