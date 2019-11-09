I find it interesting that some citizens believe transgender operations should be prohibited. Their argument seems to be that it is unnatural.
Oddly enough, the reason transgender operations are requested is because the patients have felt that their current state is unnatural. If there is such a concern, let us conduct a national survey of transgender people and ask them whether they feel they have benefited from their actions.
When my granddaughter was graduating, a party was held at the home of a transgender classmate. The acceptance of that person was abundantly clear. They had known that student before the operation and were accepting and supportive. While I will mention that science seems to support the desperate situation these people experienced, perhaps a more valid way of determining whether such operations should be permitted is to ask those who have undergone such treatment.
Let those who actually made that decision answer whether it was right or wrong. I suspect that they would -- by a significant margin -- confirm that the decision they made was right for themselves.
