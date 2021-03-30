Trans athlete ban isn't necessary -- Ali Robinson

I have seen a significant number of arguments against transgender athletes using the comparison of men’s and women’s event records. But I've heard little about how the performance of transgender women compares to the performance of cisgender women.

Our current WIAA and NCAA standards both require transitioning athletes to be on hormone suppressants, which elicit a decrease in athletic performance. One athlete of note is University of Montana cross country runner June Eastwood, who’s performance has dropped more than 10% since she transitioned. That is about the general difference one can expect between elite men and women athletes.

I have personally taken part in track and field at an elite level and find the fear-mongering over the inclusion of transgender athletes disconcerting. The restriction of this already marginalized group will not promote feminism or equality in sports, especially given the current regulations already in place.

Genetic variation will always give some athletes a greater advantage over others, so it's not worth completely restricting a group that makes up less than 1% of the population and is already heavily discriminated against.

Ali Robinson, Deforest

