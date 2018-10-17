I am writing to encourage re-election of Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, to continue representing the 49th Assembly District.
Rep. Tranel has proven himself as a friend of agriculture, and a friend of Wisconsin. The dairy industry is struggling with low prices and excess supply, and Tranel stepped up and worked with processors and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection when some farmers lost the market for their milk last year. He also urged the university to find new uses for milk to benefit farmers and consumers.
Tranel focuses on more than just dairy, he penned a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue pushing to allow ethanol to be sold year-round. President Donald Trump recently announced changes to laws relating to ethanol that benefit everyone from the farmers growing corn to the mom filling up at the gas pump.
Lastly, Rep. Tranel is only one of the few remaining dairy farmers in the Legislature. Without farmers' voices being heard at the state Capitol, we could soon lose our heritage as "America's Dairyland," and that would be detrimental.
We have a friend in Madison, and we need to do what we can to keep Tranel representing the 49th District and moving Wisconsin forward.
Vote Nov. 6.
Derek Orth, Grant County dairy farmer