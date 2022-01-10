 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Traitors must be held accountable -- David Sahakian
Traitors must be held accountable -- David Sahakian

It is often important to use the right word.

This is especially true when we speak of the leaders and instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It is also true when we speak of the craven apologists in the Republican Party who, to this day, claim that nothing happened.

Starting with former President Donald Trump and continuing through most of his cohort, we must call them what they really are. They are not just insurrectionists. They are not just insurgents.

They are traitors.

We must call them traitors. And we must hold them to account for their treason.

David Sahakian, Madison

