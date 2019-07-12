I read Saturday’s Know Your Madisonian article about Ron Dorr, who said he became a physical trainer for older adults after watching some young trainers work poorly with seniors at Anytime Fitness.
I'm in a team training class at Anytime Fitness East and four of the five people in the class are retired. In a recent class, we went through a series of seven exercises for 30 minutes. The coach modified one of the exercises to accommodate my sore knee. He modified another for a woman’s low back pain, and he modified a third for a woman with a sore forearm. During the class, he checked in with each of us to make sure we were feeling well and not hurting.
I’m 67 and I’ve been doing team training at Anytime Fitness for just over a year. All of the coaches are very careful with the people they are training. I have never felt pushed too hard or made to do an exercise that hurt me. In fact, team training at Anytime Fitness is the only exercise program I have been able to stick with for this long.
I just wanted to relate my own very positive experience with Anytime Fitness.
Sherie Sasso, Madison