Recently a train carrying extremely toxic chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio. You may have heard about it, but maybe you haven’t. News about it has been sparse.

This derailment caused the evacuation of the small village of East Palestine, Ohio. Roughly 5,000 people were affected. One of the chemicals was the very toxic vinyl chloride.

To avoid a massive explosion, the spill was set on fire to burn it up. Dark clouds of toxic smoke burned for days. Animals have been found dead and people returning have experienced headaches and other illness symptoms. Meanwhile, the news was focused on balloons and the Super Bowl.

This is an environmental disaster. This stuff doesn’t just magically disappear. It settles in our land, water, plants, animals and ultimately human beings.

The railroad industry has fought safety regulations. The hedge funds that own them have influenced our federal government to dismantle safety rules. President Joe Biden sided with the railroads when it came to worker safety. Our government failed us, and our media seems like it's complicit.

Timothy Melin, Verona

