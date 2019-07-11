Madison always welcomes a chance to protest. Instead of protests that only involve a single segment of the population, why not protest about traffic and roads. This affects 100% of the people. Even if you don't drive, you sometimes ride in a vehicle.
Some say, our traffic isn't as bad as Los Angeles or Chicago, but Madison doesn't have millions of people -- yet. Imagine how bad the traffic would be if we had double the population. We don't have good long range plans for handling traffic in Wisconsin's capital city.
The Beltline, built in the 1950s as a two-lane ring road, has five major state highways feeding into it. It has run out of room. Using the median or shoulder space for another lane isn't an option. These are the only safe lanes for first responders to do their jobs, and some of them have already been injured or killed trying to assist motorists.
We must think about future roads and bypasses to take traffic out of the city. Transient traffic, especially heavy trucks and drivers traveling all of way cross town would gladly use a bypass. We must make better use of the transportation funds for roads.
George Sutton, Fitchburg