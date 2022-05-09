Traffic deaths are out of control -- Pat Malloy

Another fatal crash involving an impaired driver took place on Whitney Way in Madison during the early morning hours of April 28. The arrested driver has seven prior OWI convictions, according to news reports.

Man with 7 OWI convictions faces OWI homicide charge in Whitney Way crash that killed Edgerton woman A man with seven OWI convictions faces a tentative OWI homicide charge for an April 28 crash that killed an 84-year-old Edgerton woman, records show.

He is now facing a homicide related to this crash. He has been charged with violating his parole in addition to other charges. This case is another tragic example of how broken Wisconsin's traffic law system is. The tragedies are endless.

We are on course for a record number of traffic deaths in Wisconsin and Dane County.

Pat Malloy, Madison