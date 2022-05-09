 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Traffic deaths are out of control -- Pat Malloy

  •

Another fatal crash involving an impaired driver took place on Whitney Way in Madison during the early morning hours of April 28. The arrested driver has seven prior OWI convictions, according to news reports.

He is now facing a homicide related to this crash. He has been charged with violating his parole in addition to other charges. This case is another tragic example of how broken Wisconsin's traffic law system is. The tragedies are endless.

We are on course for a record number of traffic deaths in Wisconsin and Dane County.

Pat Malloy, Madison

