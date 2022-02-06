Traffic deaths are a national crisis-- Pat Malloy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently referred to the number of traffic deaths in this country as a national crisis.
In 2020, 38,360 died on the roads of this country. That was an 8% increase over 2019. For the first half of 2021, 20,160 died in traffic crashes. That was an increase of 18.4% over the first half of 2020. Those numbers translate into personal and family tragedies for thousands.
A recent Madison crash on Schroeder Road took the life of innocent 14-year-old boy. This was not an isolated case. Driving around Madison and Dane County, one continually sees reckless and dangerous driving that leads to tragedies. We have to do better.
Pat Malloy, Madison