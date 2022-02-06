 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Traffic deaths are a national crisis-- Pat Malloy

  • 0

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently referred to the number of traffic deaths in this country as a national crisis.

In 2020, 38,360 died on the roads of this country. That was an 8% increase over 2019. For the first half of 2021, 20,160 died in traffic crashes. That was an increase of 18.4% over the first half of 2020. Those numbers translate into personal and family tragedies for thousands.

A recent Madison crash on Schroeder Road took the life of innocent 14-year-old boy. This was not an isolated case. Driving around Madison and Dane County, one continually sees reckless and dangerous driving that leads to tragedies. We have to do better.

People are also reading…

Pat Malloy, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics