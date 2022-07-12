 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Traffic cameras would free up cops -- Gary Tribbey

We have an epidemic of cars running red lights and speeding in Madison and the surrounding area. My proposal is to install cameras at various locations to catch the violators.

In the past, legal issues arose because municipalities could not prove the registered owner was the driver of the vehicle, so fines and points were dismissed.

My solution is to fine the vehicle, not the operator. Send the ticket to the registered owner. Just as an owner is responsible for injuries or damage caused by the owner's pet or a parent is responsible for damages or injuries caused by a minor child. The registered owner of the vehicle is responsible for the actions of the vehicle. The same principle applies.

If the owner was not the operator, then it’s the owner's responsibility to collect the fine from the driver.

More use of cameras would free up the police to handle serious issues, not the recklessness of a small percentage of the driving public who ignore simple traffic laws.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie

