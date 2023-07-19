Recent reports in the State Journal of drivers speeding over 120 mph on our roads is no surprise to those of us who drive in and around Madison.

But Wisconsin is not one of the 23 states which allow use of cameras for speed and red-light enforcement. I frequently drive in Maryland, where both speed and red-light compliance are enforce by cameras. It is a relaxing pleasure to drive in a city where drivers operate within the speed limit as well as stop at red lights.

Can you imagine this? Nobody passes you on the right at 55 mph in a 25 mph zone. Cars don't speed through their red lights as you sit at a green. No 100 mph blur in the flex lane flies down the Beltline.

I believe that camera enforcement of speed and red lights would make our streets and roads safer while allowing police to attend to other important tasks. It is my hope that agencies with lobbying power (such as AAA, police unions, insurance companies, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and more) would pressure our Legislature to pass laws legalizing camera traffic enforcement for speed and red lights.

This would make our roads safer for all of us. In the meantime -- be careful out there.

Connie Pernitz, Fitchburg