Trade war is like long baseball game -- Bernie Rhodes

I suspect very few people actually believed the political rhetoric that winning a trade war with China would be quick and easy.
Still, who knew that it would turn into the longest-running baseball game ever played. You know the drill -- throw a pitch, take a two-day mound visit to discuss strategy while the talking heads breathlessly speculate on the next pitch’s possibilities, and repeat ad infinitum. And should enough pitches occur to actually result in an out, then the whole team rushes the mound with a series of celebratory high-fives until the ump reminds them to play ball, the game is not over, and they still have 26 more outs to go.
Never have so many celebrated so much over so little. The only thing remotely transparent about this glacially slow process with dueling press releases is that both sides are making more mid-course corrections and reversals than normally seen in a weekend demolition derby. Meanwhile, this never-ending distraction leaves the world to fret and wait on other important issues such as climate breakdown, the erosion of the rule of law, and the entrenchment of authoritarian regimes as their cumulative damages pile up.
Bernie Rhodes, Madison