President Donald Trump said a trade war with China would be easy to win. Actually, the easy part was knowing how China would strike back. U.S. farmers were big supporters of Trump, so China would stop buying U.S. soybeans, corn and other commodities.
Trump tried to keep farmers happy by sending them $28 billion in tax dollars. Despite these government bailouts, farm bankruptcies in Minnesota, Montana, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin have reached their highest level in 20 years.
Farmers are feeling the brunt of Trump’s trade war, but it’s also having wider effects. We’ve all lost the benefit of $28 billion spent on education, infrastructure, health care and other needs, and we’ll all pay higher prices for consumer goods.
Another unintended consequence is China buying its soybeans from the No. 2 producer in the world -- Brazil. As demand and prices rise, Brazilian farmers are driven to produce more soybeans. Some are doing this by burning the Amazon rainforest to clear land for crops. Increased loss of the rainforest will have detrimental short- and long-term effects on the entire planet.
Trump started an unnecessary, damaging trade war for political reasons. He needs to be held accountable.
Ginny White, Madison