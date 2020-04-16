Trade imbalance hurts virus battle -- Sally Lee

We are all to blame for the United States lack of preparedness. We chased after cheaper goods, enhanced shareholder value and profits. We import everything from apples to zippers. Many of Walmart's suppliers are based in China.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We are in debt to the world. We manufacture very little in this country, choosing to lower costs by using third-world countries to manufacture our goods and shuttering many of our factories. We have helped other countries develop their middle class while destroying our own. We have all benefited in the short term -- goods are cheaper, pension funds are worth more, our standard of living is higher.

During World War II we had factories to enroll in the war effort. If we made the majority of our clothing here, we could turn to those companies to make protective gear, and we could rely on plastic companies here to manufacture masks. We would not have to worry about shortages of critical drugs. According to the Washington Post, 80% of the active ingredients and 40% of finished generic drugs are manufactured overseas.

Are we willing to make the sacrifices to invest in our future? If not, the Chinese Yuan will be the world's standard trade currency.

Sally Lee, Monona