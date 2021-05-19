 Skip to main content
Trade for Wilson may solve Packers problem -- Curtis Armstrong
Trade for Wilson may solve Packers problem -- Curtis Armstrong

What should the Green Bay Packers do about Aaron Rodgers?

Lately we have heard rumbling in Seattle about Russell Wilson's status. Sometimes people just need a change. A trade of Wilson for Rodgers would leave both teams with good starting quarterbacks. Some minor particulars may need to be worked out, but it's an interesting prospect.

Curtis Armstrong, Milton

