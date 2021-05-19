Trade for Wilson may solve Packers problem -- Curtis Armstrong

What should the Green Bay Packers do about Aaron Rodgers?
Lately we have heard rumbling in Seattle about Russell Wilson's status. Sometimes people just need a change. A trade of Wilson for Rodgers would leave both teams with good starting quarterbacks. Some minor particulars may need to be worked out, but it's an interesting prospect.
Curtis Armstrong, Milton
Either sports, commentary or opinion: GB Rogers, what to do? Lately we have heard rumbling in Seattle on Wilson status, Sometimes people just need a change. Wilson for Rogers trade, both good starting QB's. Some minor particulars to work out, but an interesting prospect.