Trade for Johnson wasn't an upgrade -- Ron Sklansky
Trade for Johnson wasn't an upgrade -- Ron Sklansky

It remains difficult to deal with the notion that Wisconsin swapped a person of political integrity, former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Middleton, for a conspiracy theorist and Trump enabler in U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

As a longtime Cubs fan, I’ve been haunted by the deal that sent future Hall of Famer Lou Brock to St. Louis for the soon-to-be burned out Ernie Broglio. Even so, it seems the Cubs made a better trade in 1964 than Wisconsin did in 2010 and 2016 when it sent Johnson to Washington, D.C.

Ron Sklansky, Madison

