'Toxic' professor shouldn't teach -- Joan Downs

As I pointed out in my letter to the editor "Professor shouldn't get second chance" in 2019, some of Akbar Sayeed's students, like the one who took his own life, never got a "second chance."

Despite outcry from the community, Sayeed was allowed to return to campus, albeit not in a teaching role. The "oversight" of Sayeed may not be adequate to protect students.

Now we are being told that Sayeed has submitted his resignation. UW-Madison should have done more to hold him accountable for his behavior.

As a survivor of abuse, I know that when perpetrators need to take responsibility for their actions. UW-Madison should have fired him years ago. Sayeed should not be allowed to repeat his behavior at a different campus.

Joan Downs, Madison