 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Toxic' professor shouldn't teach -- Joan Downs
0 comments

'Toxic' professor shouldn't teach -- Joan Downs

  • 0

As I pointed out in my letter to the editor "Professor shouldn't get second chance" in 2019, some of Akbar Sayeed's students, like the one who took his own life, never got a "second chance."

Despite outcry from the community, Sayeed was allowed to return to campus, albeit not in a teaching role. The "oversight" of Sayeed may not be adequate to protect students.

Now we are being told that Sayeed has submitted his resignation. UW-Madison should have done more to hold him accountable for his behavior. 

As a survivor of abuse, I know that when perpetrators need to take responsibility for their actions. UW-Madison should have fired him years ago. Sayeed should not be allowed to repeat his behavior at a different campus.

Joan Downs, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics