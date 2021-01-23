Towns need help with internet grants -- Shirlee Lendved

Thank you to the State Journal for its reporting on rural broadband in last Sunday's article, "Prosperity depends on access to internet." The issue of rural broadband is especially important during these times.

What we need is for an office set up by the Federal Communications Commission or a government agency to assist local communities with the technical expertise needed to apply for grants and funding for rural internet.

Currently, much of the available funding and grants go to large established internet providers who have the financial and technical means to apply for that funding. Many rural towns don't have the money or technical know-how needed to submit grant requests.

Our Columbia County town is in the process of working on a plan to provide high-speed internet to underserved residents. But we have not been able to obtain the grant money that would allow us to proceed with our plan.

An assist from a state or federal agency would be of great benefit to our town and others in the state working on providing this vital service to our rural communities.